Our TV critic recommends a beautiful new children’s series and a show to watch if you already miss “Station Eleven.”
This weekend I have … a half-hour, and I like tenderness.
‘El Deafo’
When to watch: Now, on Apple TV+.
This three-episode adaptation of the memoir “El Deafo,” by Cece Bell, is terrific. Its emotional dexterity and frank but gentle attitude would be great to see in a show for adults, and they are particularly welcome here in something designed for young viewers. The show, which Bell narrates, is set in the 1970s and follows a young Cece, who becomes deaf after a childhood illness and has to wear a bulky hearing aid. Many children’s shows have a tidy sense of patness, but “El Deafo” has a more jangly and real sense of the world, of its characters’ multitudes and of the complex social webs of a fourth-grade classroom.
… a few hours, and it’s time to grow up.
‘Ladhood’
When to watch: Now, on Hulu.
Adult Liam (Liam Williams) is sort of a mess, and much of this British auteur comedy depicts him visiting his teenage self, observing and re-contextualizing the formative shenanigans of his life. He’s trying to figure out why he’s so adrift, so clearly not best-man material for his friend’s upcoming wedding, and although he doesn’t achieve healed clarity (who does?), it’s fun to watch him try. If you love “The Inbetweeners” or “Derry Girls,” or if you watch a lot of FX shows and just kind of like that vibe, watch this. Season 2 just arrived on Hulu, but start at the beginning; there are only 12 total episodes.
… several hours, and I love ‘Station Eleven.’
‘Sweet Tooth’
When to watch: Now, on Netflix.
If you’ve spent the last few weeks mesmerized by “Station Eleven” and are still craving more post-apocalyptic stories, try “Sweet Tooth.” Gus (Christian Convery) is a “hybrid,” a child who is born with animal attributes and is part of a group whose emergence coincides with a catastrophic pandemic that some blame on his kind. This show is more whimsical than “Station Eleven,” but it has that same undercurrent of brutality and sense of both mourning and adventure, and it too bounces around in time and depicts different but intertwined perspectives of survivors who have banded together in surprising ways. There are eight episodes, and a second season is on its way.