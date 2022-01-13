‘Sweet Tooth’

When to watch: Now, on Netflix.

If you’ve spent the last few weeks mesmerized by “Station Eleven” and are still craving more post-apocalyptic stories, try “Sweet Tooth.” Gus (Christian Convery) is a “hybrid,” a child who is born with animal attributes and is part of a group whose emergence coincides with a catastrophic pandemic that some blame on his kind. This show is more whimsical than “Station Eleven,” but it has that same undercurrent of brutality and sense of both mourning and adventure, and it too bounces around in time and depicts different but intertwined perspectives of survivors who have banded together in surprising ways. There are eight episodes, and a second season is on its way.