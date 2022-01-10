PBS’s “American Masters” airs a documentary on the choreographer Alvin Ailey. And a bittersweet comedy series debuts on HBO.
Between network, cable and streaming, the modern television landscape is a vast one. Here are some of the shows, specials and movies coming to TV this week, Jan. 10-16. Details and times are subject to change.
Monday
RICHARD JEWELL (2019) 9 p.m. on TNT. In this biographical drama, Clint Eastwood revisited the case of Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser), a security guard who alerted authorities to the presence of homemade explosives at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, then was wrongly implicated in the bomb attack by the F.B.I. and media outlets. In Eastwood’s telling, Jewell’s story becomes a case study in prejudice and the potential ill effects of media attention. The result is a “flawed, fascinating movie,” A.O. Scott wrote in his review for The New York Times — “a rebuke to institutional arrogance and a defense of individual dignity, sometimes clumsy in its finger-pointing but mostly shrewd and sensitive in its effort to understand its protagonist and what happened to him.”
Tuesday
AMERICAN MASTERS: AILEY 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings). Like many influential artists, the choreographer Alvin Ailey has had two lives. One began when he was born, in segregated small-town Texas in the 1930s, continued as he worked to become a fundamental part of the evolution of modern dance and ended in 1989, when he died of AIDS-related illness. The other began in 1958, when Ailey established the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and continues today. This new documentary superimposes these two lives by mixing an exploration of Ailey’s rags-to-stages journey — told in part through his own words captured in archival audio recordings — with a behind-the-scenes look at a 2018 project by the choreographer Rennie Harris to stage a dance evocation of Ailey’s life with present-day members of Ailey’s company. The early chapters suggest that Ailey had a performer’s awareness of his own body even in his youth: “I remember being glued to my mother’s hip, sloshing through the terrain, branches slashing against a child’s body,” he says, “going from one place to another — looking for a place to be.”
NAOMI 9 p.m. on the CW. The filmmaker Ava DuVernay (“A Wrinkle in Time” and “When They See Us”) and the writer-producer Jill Blankenship (“Arrow”) are behind this new superhero series. Based on a DC Comics character, the show follows Naomi (Kaci Walfall), a teenager with a passion for comic books who, after a supernatural occurrence, starts down a path to becoming a hero herself.
Wednesday
THE GREAT ESCAPE (1963) 8 p.m. on TCM. A pair of World War II prisoners-of-war classics will be aired on Wednesday night. First, “The Great Escape” with Steve McQueen and company, which focuses on the slow but steady digging of an escape tunnel beneath a German prison camp. Then, at 11 p.m., THE BRIDGE ON THE RIVER KWAI (1957) with Alec Guinness. That movie’s action takes place above ground, as a group of British prisoners are forced to construct a bridge to aid the Japanese.
Thursday
TRUE HISTORY OF THE KELLY GANG (2020) 6 p.m. on Showtime 2. Jane Campion’s quasi-Western “The Power of the Dog” is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of this season, and a lot of praise has gone to Ari Wegner’s cinematography. Wegner previously shot “True History of the Kelly Gang,” a visually striking period piece about the Australian outlaw Ned Kelly, adapted from a Booker Prize-winning novel by Peter Carey. Directed by Justin Kurzel, the film casts George MacKay as Kelly, whose story culminates with a famous shootout. In his review for The Times, Glenn Kenny wrote that the film’s depiction of that event is “undeniably impressive.” But, he added, “the jumpy, springy qualities of the movie’s visual style are unfortunately undercut by its verbal content.”
Friday
RAY DONOVAN: THE MOVIE (2022) 9 p.m. on Showtime. The crime drama “Ray Donovan” was canceled in early 2020 before its plot — about a professional fixer played by Liev Schreiber — had reached a clear conclusion. Two years later, its audience will get some level of closure with this feature-length continuation of the show’s story line. The original cast, which also includes Eddie Marsan and Jon Voight, returns.
Saturday
HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA (2012) 6 p.m. on Syfy. “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the fourth installment in the animated “Hotel Transylvania” family-movie franchise, will debut Jan. 14 on Amazon Prime Video. Kids might appreciate this opportunity to revisit the original movie on Syfy, which introduced the series’ exaggerated take on Dracula (Adam Sandler) and his daughter, Mavis (Selena Gomez). The first sequel, HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 2, follows at 8 p.m.
MIDSOMMAR (2019) 9 p.m. on Showtime. If you’re looking for real scares, skip “Hotel Transylvania” and turn instead to “Midsommar,” the artful story of an American couple (played by Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor) whose trip to rural Sweden with a group of friends turns into a horror show. Showtime is pairing “Midsommar” with HEREDITARY, the debut feature of the “Midsommar” director Ari Aster, which is slated to air at 11:30 p.m.
Sunday
SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE 10:35 on HBO. The comedian, actress and singer Bridget Everett, a stalwart of cabaret stages like Joe’s Pub, plays a character loosely based on her own experiences in this new series. A comedy with a tragic shadow, the show follows Sam (Everett), who is grieving her sister’s death and finds a home with a community of outsiders in her real-life hometown, Manhattan, Kan. The show was created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen (who both wrote for “High Maintenance” and “Mozart in the Jungle”). The filmmakers Mark and Jay Duplass are among the show’s executive producers; Jay Duplass directed Sunday night’s debut episode.