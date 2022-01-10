Article content LONDON — Stock markets struggled on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields reached a new two-year high and investors fretted about the prospect of rising interest rates and a surge in COVID-19 infections. The small fall on Monday follows on from a bruising first week of the year when a strong signal from the Federal Reserve that it would tighten policy faster to tackle inflation, and then data showing a strong U.S. labor market, unnerved investors who had pushed equities to record highs over the holiday period.

Article content Technology stocks, which have soared the past two years thanks in part to very low interest rates, led the falls while investors bought into lower-valued energy and financial shares. The drop on Monday was limited but across markets. By 0900 GMT the Euro STOXX dropped 0.26%, Germany’s DAX weaked 0.48% while Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1%. Futures on Wall Street pointed to a mixed open. The S&P 500 suffered its worst start to the year since 2016. Asian shares bucked the trend on Monday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.6% This week is a busy one, with U.S. inflation data due that could all but confirm a U.S. rate rise is coming in March and corporate earnings kicking off. Analysts fear the U.S. consumer price report on Wednesday will show core inflation climbing to its highest in decades at 5.4% and usher in a rate rise as soon as March.

Article content “The persistent rise in consumer inflation could further boost the Fed hawks, bring them to price a steeper normalization path, and more importantly fuel the expectation that the Fed should rapidly reduce the size of its balance sheet to avoid flattening the yield curve while fighting back inflation,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at Swissquote. Ozkardeskaya added that there was “plenty of hawkishness” yet to be priced into assets. While the December payrolls number released last week did miss forecasts, the drop in the jobless rate to just 3.9% and strength in wages suggested the economy was running short of workers. Markets quickly shifted to reflect the risks with futures implying a greater than 70% chance of a rise to 0.25% in March and at least two more hikes by year end.