Bob Saget, the standup comic and actor known as Danny Tanner on “Full House” and the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” was found dead on Sunday in Florida. He was 65.

His death was confirmed by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which said that Mr. Saget was found unresponsive in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. The cause of death was not known, but the Sheriff’s Office said there were no signs of foul play or drug use.

Mr. Saget, who was on tour, had performed on Saturday night at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., southeast of Jacksonville.