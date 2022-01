Article content

Apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co said on Monday it expects fourth-quarter net sales to rise between 4% and 6%, or $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion, from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts, on an average, expect fourth-quarter sales at $1.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)