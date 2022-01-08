Stephen Lawrence, who provided a soundtrack of sorts for countless childhoods as the music director for the landmark “Free to Be … You and Me” album and television special and as a longtime composer for “Sesame Street,” died on Dec. 30 at a medical center in Belleville, N.J. He was 82.

His wife, Cathy (Merritt) Lawrence, said the cause was multiple organ failure.

Mr. Lawrence had a gift for catchy tunes and song constructions that would appeal to young minds.

“One of the most effective devices, and for children one of the most important, is repetition,” he wrote in “How to Compose Music for Children,” an essay on his blog. “Did you write a first line you like? Why not repeat it?”