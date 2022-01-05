The Japanese tech company will set up a new operating subsidiary called “Sony Mobility Inc.” in the coming months and is considering the commercial launch of an electric vehicle, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said at the CES consumer tech trade show on Tuesday.

“With our imaging and sensing, cloud, 5G and entertainment technologies combined with our content mastery, we believe Sony is well positioned as a creative entertainment company to redefine mobility,” Yoshida said.

The company — best known for its electronic gadgets and entertainment products — plans to use AI and robotics in its new EV business. It unveiled the Vision-S 02, a SUV prototype, at the CES conference in Las Vegas.

Sony SNE The concept SUV usessensors to enable some self-driving functions and makes use of the company’s expertise in entertainment. Passengers would be able to play video games on the go while connected to their PlayStation consoles at home.