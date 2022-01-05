Article content

HAMBURG — German new passenger car registrations in 2021 fell 10% year-on-year to around 2.62 million vehicles, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, as chip shortages hampered production worldwide.

New passenger car registrations in December 2021 fell 27% to 228,000, the source said, slightly less severe than the 32% dip registered in November but still worse than the fall in markets including Italy and Spain.

Carmakers including Daimler have said they expect chip scarcity to last well in 2022. Still, German auto importers association VDIK predicted sales would recover this year, rising 15% to around 3 million vehicles.

Car authority KBA is due to publish official sales figures later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Writing by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)