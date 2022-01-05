Article content
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar on Wednesday
weakened against its U.S. counterpart and major peers as minutes
of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting clipped investor
sentiment.
The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2758 to the
greenback, or 78.38 U.S. cents, the biggest decline among G10
currencies. It traded in a range of 1.2692 to 1.2766.
“The market took a classic risk-off turn in the aftermath of
the FOMC minutes,” said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at
ForexLive.

U.S. stocks ended down sharply as minutes from the Fed’s
December meeting signaled the central bank may have to raise
interest rates sooner than expected.
Canada is a major exporter of oil and other commodities, so
the loonie tends to be sensitive to moves in risk appetite.
U.S. crude oil futures pared earlier gains but still
settled 1.1% higher at $77.85 a barrel.
Meanwhile, domestic data showed that the value of building
permits increased by 6.8% in November from October.
Canada’s employment report for December, due on Friday,
could offer further clues on the strength of the domestic
economy.
Canadian government bond yields rose across the curve,
tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.
The 10-year touched its highest level in more
than five weeks at 1.643% before dipping to 1.636%, up 4.6 basis
points on the day.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis and
Marguerita Choy)