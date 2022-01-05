Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar on Wednesday

weakened against its U.S. counterpart and major peers as minutes

of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting clipped investor

sentiment.

The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2758 to the

greenback, or 78.38 U.S. cents, the biggest decline among G10

currencies. It traded in a range of 1.2692 to 1.2766.

“The market took a classic risk-off turn in the aftermath of

the FOMC minutes,” said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at

ForexLive.