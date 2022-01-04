Holmes, the former CEO and founder of failed blood testing startup Theranos, was found guilty on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was found not guilty on three additional charges of wire fraud and one charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The jury returned no verdict on three counts of wire fraud.

A total of 32 witnesses were called to testify over 15 weeks, culminating with a lengthy testimony from Holmes herself. Federal prosecutors sought to show Holmes intentionally misled investors, doctors and patients about the capabilities of her company’s blood testing technology for financial gain. Holmes’ defense, on the other hand, sought to undercut that through testimony that she was a true believer in its technology, acted in good faith, relied upon the expertise of others and lacked intent to deceive.

Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison as well as a fine of $250,000 plus restitution for each count of wire fraud and each conspiracy count.

Here are some key moments from the trial you may have missed: