Emerging market stocks firmed for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, even as declines in China capped gains and Turkey’s lira slipped nearly 4% in volatile trade.

The lira was still reeling from Monday’s data, which showed a surge in the country’s inflation rate to its highest in 19 years following the implementation of an unorthodox rate-cutting policy.

The currency has seen wild swings in thin trade over the last few sessions. The lira ended 2021 down 44%, the worst among EM peers by a significant margin.