The jury of eight men and four women concluded their deliberations for 2021 last Wednesday, which capped off their second week with the case without reaching a verdict.

Deliberations, which have so far spanned 44 hours over six days, are scheduled to resume in a San Jose federal courthouse. Monday will mark the seventh day that jurors will convene in an attempt to come to a unanimous decision on the charges Holmes is facing.

On deliberation days, members of the public and the press have lined up outside the courthouse in the early hours of the morning in order to get one of the limited seats inside Judge Edward Davila’s courtroom should the jury return a verdict.

The courtroom, however, has remained closed unless there was a note from the jury to be read, or a verdict. That has meant several long days of waiting in the hallway outside the courtroom for the coterie of nearly three dozen people — mainly journalists — awaiting the verdict. Although there is a separate, empty courtroom made available for waiting, most opted for the hallway to keep an eye on any comings and goings to Davila’s courtroom.