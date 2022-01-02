Two voluntary recall reports were filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, with Tesla stores and service centers notified last week of the recalls.

Tesla began investigating the frunk issue in January 2021 after a frunk opened up while a Tesla Model S was in Drive, one of the reports said. The company began investigating the camera issue in June 2021 after it noticed a “potential trend” in wiring harness consumption at its service centers, the other report said.

The recalls come after a federal safety investigation into the Tesla “Passenger Play” feature that allowed video games to be played on the cars’ touchscreens when in motion. Tesla said last week that the feature would now only be available when a car is in park after the preliminary evaluation of the play feature was announced by NHTSA.

The administration is also investigating the automaker for at least 11 accidents related to the Autopilot and other self-driving features. These collisions occurred when Tesla cars hit emergency vehicles arriving at earlier crash scenes, resulting in 17 injuries and one death, according to the report.

Tesla’s shares declined 1.1% in premarket trading Thursday but later rebounded. The stock has gained about 54% this year. Tesla has not responded to request for comment on the recalls.