The jury of eight men and four women concluded their deliberations for the year on Wednesday, capping off their second week with the case without reaching a verdict.

Deliberations, which have so far spanned 44 hours over six days, are scheduled to resume Monday in a San Jose federal courthouse after the New Year.

On deliberation days, members of the public and the press lined up outside the courthouse in the early hours of the morning in order to get one of the limited seats inside Judge Edward Davila’s courtroom, the judge presiding, should the jury return a verdict.

The courtroom, however, remained closed unless there was a note from the jury to be read, or a verdict. That meant several long days of waiting in the hallway outside the courtroom for the coterie of nearly three dozen people — mainly journalists — awaiting the verdict. While there is a separate, empty courtroom made available for waiting, most opt for the hallway to keep an eye on any comings and goings to Davila’s courtroom.