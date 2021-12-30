Article content
BUDAPEST — Hungary’s forint
firmed 0.5% versus the euro early on Thursday, leading gains
among central European currencies, after the National Bank of
Hungary (NBH) raised its one-week deposit rate by another
20 basis points to 4%.
At 0845 GMT, the forint traded at 368.6 per euro, paring
some of its losses for the year to 1.6%, second-worst in the
region behind the Romanian leu. Most other central
European currencies were mildly positive.
Hungary’s one-week deposit rate now sits 220 basis points

above its mid-November level, when the NBH kicked off its weekly
hikes to shore up the forint, which sank to a record low at 372
versus the euro last month.
Traders said low market liquidity at the end of the year
amplified moves in the forint, adding however, that the bank’s
successive hikes and expectations for more rate tightening next
year were probably starting to have an impact.
NBH Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Monday that the base
rate, currently at 2.4%, would reach the level of
the one-week deposit rate in the first half of 2022.
He also said a government move to freeze retail mortgage
interest rates for six months from January confirmed the bank’s
stance that it must act “in the most decisive manner” to rein in

inflation, which rose to a 14-year high last month.
“Given that borrowers are now shielded from the rate rises,
the NBH can also raise the base rate more aggressively,” a
Budapest-based currency dealer said. “I think the NBH has
probably realized that foreign investors cannot stomach this
complex system of interest rates.”
Another trader also said Thursday’s rate rise supported the
forint, although he added that major gains were unlikely for
now.
The Czech crown, the region’s top performer this
year with a 5% gain for the year due to aggressive rate
tightening, firmed 0.2% in early trade.
On Wednesday Czech ministers said the new center-right
government would freeze the pay of state workers and reduce
previously announced pay hikes for others as it seeks to cut the

budget gap amid a spike in inflation.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
