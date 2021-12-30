Samsung declined to comment when asked by CNN Business for more information about how production in the city was being affected.

American chipmaker Micron also said Wednesday that Xi’an’s lockdown could impact the production of its DRAM memory chips, which are used in computers, as the company has had to reduce its workforce at the site.

Micron added that it is tapping its “global supply chain, including our subcontractor partners,” to meet customer demand, but warned that “there may be some near-term delays as we activate our network.”

“New or more stringent restrictions impacting our operations in Xi’an may be increasingly difficult to mitigate,” the company said. It stressed that safety of its team in the city is its “top priority”, and it is taking measures ranging from physical distancing to on-site testing to minimize the risk of virus transmission.

Xi’an, an ancient city in Shaanxi province, has reported 1,117 total cases in the latest outbreak. It rolled out city-wide testing and placed its 13 million residents under a strict lockdown last week, closing schools, public venues and transportation. The lockdown is China’s largest since Wuhan, which sealed off 11 million people.

— Gawon Bae and CNN’s Beijing bureau contributed to this report.