The company is “investigating log-in, matchmaking, and other issues,” according to Fortnite’s official status Twitter account. A later tweet said that “game servers are currently offline while we investigate a solution to stability issues.”
Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, is also experiencing difficulties with its wider gaming library. In a tweet on Wednesday posted by the Epic Games Store account, users were told that Epic is “investigating issues with downloading, installing and launching games in your Library.”
Fortnite included in its tweets that it will update users when the situation changes.