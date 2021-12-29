Article content

CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange livestock futures climbed on Wednesday, as cash cattle prices firmed on concerns around meat supplies to meet anticipated demand going into next year, traders said.

Cattle futures ended higher, as beef carcass cutout prices continued to firm and cash cattle traded higher, traders said.

Cash cattle traded at $138-$140 in the Nebraska market on Tuesday, up from last week’s trades at $135, said Rich Nelson, chief strategist for commodities brokerage Allendale.