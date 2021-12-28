The incident occurred after the female passenger found the aisle from one of the bathrooms to her seat blocked by a beverage cart. The woman exchanged words with a male passenger, then hit him in the head with a closed fist, according to an unsealed criminal complaint obtained by CNN.

The man told an FBI investigator the woman then spit on his face and head area, the court document says.

Patricia Cornwall, 51, made her initial appearance Monday afternoon in federal court in Atlanta. She is accused of “assault by striking, beating, or wounding R.S.M. in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States,” the complaint says.

She was not required to, and did not submit, a plea in court during the initial appearance.