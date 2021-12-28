China’s securities regulator proposed late Friday that any firm that wants to go public in another country has to register with the agency first, and then meet a set of requirements set forth by government officials.

“Domestic enterprises issuing and listing overseas shall strictly abide by laws, regulations and relevant provisions on national security such as foreign investment, cybersecurity and data security, and earnestly fulfill the obligations of national security protection,” the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in its proposal.

It made clear that companies may be blocked from holding foreign initial public offerings if authorities deem them threats to national security, and added that companies may be required to divest some assets “to eliminate or avoid the impact of overseas issuance and listing on national security.”

The draft rules are open for public feedback until late January.