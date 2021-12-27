After more than 20 hours of deliberating across three days this week, the jury of eight men and four women concluded their deliberations Thursday, shortly after 3 p.m. local time. The jury is set to resume deliberations on Monday morning.

Earlier on Thursday, jurors signaled interest in how the former CEO and founder of Theranos pitched investors while running the failed blood-testing startup.

Around 12:30 p.m. local time, Judge Edward Davila read a note from the jury requesting to hear audio recordings that were first played earlier in the trial. In the recordings, from a call with investors in late 2013 when Theranos was drumming up interest in a new round of financing, Holmes made claims about the benefits of her company’s blood tests, its work with the military and pharmaceutical companies and its focus at the time on scaling its retail footprint. She also spoke about the company’s financials.

Theranos investor Bryan Tolbert testified that he recorded the call before his firm, Hall Group, decided to invest another $5 million in the company, adding to its initial $2 million investment in 2006. Hall Group’s 2013 investment underpins one of the wire fraud charges that Holmes is facing.