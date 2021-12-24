Flu and cold season is upon us once again in a time of COVID-19. Now when people get sick they are wondering is it the flu? Is it the common cold? Or is it the omicron variant?

Public health officials in North Carolina say it can sometimes be hard to know the difference.

Symptoms of seasonal allergies, colds, flu and the COVID omicron variant often are similar to one another. Without testing, it is difficult to determine whether the congestion is more than a cold, according to officials.

As the number of COVID cases surge across the nation, here’s how to determine the difference between a common cold, seasonal allergies and the coronavirus:

The difference between symptoms

The flu virus and COVID-19 are very similar when it comes to symptoms. Each can come with cough, shortness of breath, fever, headache, chills and a host of other symptoms, but there are some differences, said Holly Thornburg, communicable disease supervisor with the Cleveland County Public Health Center in North Carolina.

“Both COVID and flu have varying degrees of signs and symptoms,” Thornburg said. “In COVID-19 it is the change or loss in taste or smell that is the main difference.”

The same goes for allergies and a cold.

The biggest difference could be if someone loses their sense of taste and/or smell.

Because some of the symptoms are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis.

“Really in conclusion, people should get tested for COVID and the flu because it is hard to distinguish between them,” she said.

COVID-19 omicron variant

As cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus surge, Americans wonder how to approach the holidays and gather with friends and family.

The pace of new cases in the USA is up 41% compared with a month ago, according to a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data. For much of December, cases hovered around 120,000 but have jumped to more than 130,000 a day.

As people gather, health care officials across the country have urged people to take the same steps that have been effective at preventing or reducing the risk of COVID infection: vaccination, masks in indoor public places or around vulnerable people, social distancing, boosters if you received your first shots more than six months ago. Pay attention to the COVID numbers in your area; if there are a higher number of cases and a lower percentage of vaccinated people you may want to take more precautions.

The CDC has updated its guidance, recommending that all adults 18 and older should get a booster shot either six months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine series or two months after their initial J&J vaccine.

What is the effectiveness of COVID vaccines against the omicron variant?

Tuesday, presidential health adviser Anthony Fauci said vaccinated Americans don’t need to cancel their gathering plans. “If you don’t have the availability of the test and you are fully vaccinated and boosted, you should feel comfortable having a holiday meal or gathering with family members who are also vaccinated and boosted,” he said on NBC’s “Today.”

While some vaccinated people may get COVID-19 the risk of developing serious illness or dying is decreased, according to the government

List of omicron variant symptoms

The variant has the same symptoms of COVID-19, but seems to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

What is the COVID omicron variant?

The CDC announced the first known case of the omicron variant in the United States on Dec. 1, days after its rapid spread in South Africa and numerous mutations prompted worldwide concern.

Experts had been warning that the variant was likely already in the U.S. in the days before the announcement.

Viruses constantly mutate and there is a worry that some variants might evolve enough to be more contagious, cause more severe illness or evade the protection that vaccines provide.

The name came from the World Health Organization, which uses the Greek alphabet for notable variants of viruses.

Health experts said COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against the new strain, which may lead to more breakthrough infections. Boosters provide more protection against omicron, but the CDC reported only 30% of the eligible population has received their booster.

Number of COVID cases

As of Dec. 23, more than 1.6 million North Carolinians have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Another 1,680 are currently hospitalized due to it and more than 19,000 have died.

As of Saturday, the omicron variant accounted for 73.2% of new COVID-19 infections in the nation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. The week ending Dec. 11, it accounted for 12.6% of new cases.

Where to get a COVID vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines are available for anyone 5 and older in the state. Find a vaccine location here.

North Carolina hospital capacity

