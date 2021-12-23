Here’s what impressed our editors, reporters and producers the most — and not only helped us survive 2021 but also brought some joy during another tumultuous year.

Lenovo smart clock

B The Method

During yet another year of working from home when my movement consisted of walking from my couch to my desk and back again, Lia Bartha’s pilates app, B the Method , has been a huge boost to my mental and physical health. The range of class formats and times makes it easy to take a 15-minute midday cardio break from work or to wind down at the end of the day with an hour of slower, more meditative movement. An annual subscription costs $159.99 (or $17.99 per month), and the app has totally made me appreciate exercising from home. — Clare Duffy, tech writer

Philips Smart Hue light bulbs

The thought of having your lightbulbs connect to your WiFi, at first, seemed completely useless to me. But I’ve become a huge fan of Philips Hue smart light bulbs (starter kits start at $59) and controlling my apartment’s lighting with just my phone. It makes moving through the apartment a lot easier, even if it makes me a bit lazier. — John General, video producer

Peloton bike

I used to bike daily, but with two little kids, it’s nearly impossible to find time to go out on a ride. This year I dedicated myself to getting back on the bike, at least indoors. In May, I bought a Peloton ($1495, plus $39 monthly for classes), and it has truly been life-altering. I’ve been using it most days every week for a quick workout, and my husband — who was initially skeptical of the purchase — has also become a devotee. Eight months later, we’re in noticeably better shape and really glad to be back in a healthier routine. — Rachel Metz, senior tech writer

GoPro camera

I stole my dad’s old GoPro Hero 5 Session ($699) that he wasn’t using, and it’s been a great gadget to have during Year 2 of the pandemic. I largely swapped bars and restaurants for outdoorsy California activities because of business closures and safety concerns. That’s made for some good Rishi’s-eye-view movies of fun backpacking, camping and kayaking trips. GoPro has newer models on its website, too, but I’ve loved this version. — Rishi Iyengar, tech writer

Common Sense Media app reviews

For many families, mine included, handing over a tablet to little fingers to get through the days inside has become a necessity. But I felt much better about how my son spent his screen time this year thanks to Common Sense Media’s apps reviews . The organization researches, rates and reviews apps, TV shows and books, weighing in on what’s age appropriate and the best options for growing minds. I swapped a handful of apps for ones that encourage imagination play, problem solving and building — apps he loves and actually learns from. — Samantha Kelly, senior tech editor

Apple AirTags

As someone who chronically loses their keys in between couch cushions, I’m glad to have a button that can tell me my item is exactly three feet northwest from my current location. Apple’s AirTags ($29 each) can be fastened to keys, cars, bookbags, remotes and other things you might want to track down. Its precision finding feature has saved me so much time and many headaches. — Jennifer Korn, writer

Whirlpool side-by-side fridge

Some people mark the pandemic by lockdown periods. I mark it by refrigeration equipment. In year one, we panic bought a large chest freezer and shoved it in the corner of our small galley kitchen to stockpile all the food we couldn’t fit in our lousy 20-year-old fridge. Then, in a burst of post-vaxx optimism, we ditched the freezer — only to have our busted old fridge break. A bleak period of heightened mini-fridge scarcity followed before we somehow scored a Whirlpool side-by-side refrigerator ($1700) during the supply chain crunch. Whirlpool: Enough space to support the good times and the bad, side-by-side. — Seth Fiegerman, tech editor

Google Nest Hub