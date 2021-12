Tencent TCEHY JD.com JD plans to distribute more than $16 billion worth of its stake into its shareholders as a one-time dividend, the Chinese gaming and social media giant said Thursday in a stock exchange filing . The 457 million shares that Tencent plans to give out represent 86.4% of its stake at JD.com, or 14.7% of JD.com’s total issued shares.

Currently, Tencent controls 17% of JD.com. After the distribution, its stake will drop to to 2.3%, which means it will no longer be JD.com’s largest shareholder.

Walmart WMT JD.com founder Richard Liu Qiangdong, who holds 13.9% of shares, will become the biggest stakeholder, according to the company’s latest annual report follows, with a 9.3% stake.

This surprising retreat by Tencent comes at a time when the country’s internet giants are under intense pressure from Beijing.