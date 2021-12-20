Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares slumped on Monday to their lowest in nearly four months as raging Omicron infections threatened to derail global economic recovery, while Future Group stocks jumped after the country’s antitrust agency suspended a deal with Amazon.com.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 2.6% at 16,549, as of 0915 GMT, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 2.5% to 55,611.28. Both the indexes fell as much as 3% during the session.

The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and the possibility of more COVID-19 restrictions being imposed ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays loomed over several European countries as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly.