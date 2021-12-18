Article content

MILAN — Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Friday former Chief Executive Officer Luigi Gubitosi had stepped down from the company’s board, removing a hurdle that prevented Italy’s biggest phone group from naming his successor.

The boardroom crisis has hampered the group’s response to a $37 billion takeover approach from U.S. private equity fund KKR , which is awaiting access to TIM’s data before making a formal bid.

TIM said it was conducting “a thorough assessment” of the bid but also “a review of other strategic alternatives … in order to decide, among other things, whether to give access to the due diligence requested by KKR.”