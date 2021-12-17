The Labor Department declined to share any details about the investigation or what prompted it. But formeremployee Ashley Gjøvik on Friday received notification from OSHA that it has opened an investigation based on a complaint she filed earlier this year, according to a copy of a letter OSHA sent to Gjøvik that was reviewed by CNN Business.

Gjøvik was suspended from her job in early August and fired on September 9, according to her OSHA complaint, in what she claims was retaliation for reporting her concerns.

In response to the announcement of the Labor Department investigation and Gjøvik’s claims of retaliation, Apple reiterated a past statement: “We are and have always been deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace.”

“We take all concerns seriously and we thoroughly investigate whenever a concern is raised and, out of respect for the privacy of any individuals involved, we do not discuss specific employee matters,” according to the statement from Apple spokesperson Josh Rosenstock.

News of the Labor Department investigation was previously reported by the Financial Times and New York Times.

Apple has also faced complaints by current and former employees to the National Labor Relations Board, including by #AppleToo leader Janneke Parrish , who alleged that she was fired in retaliation for her organizing efforts. (Apple did not comment specifically on Parrish’s firing at the time.)