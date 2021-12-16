Article content

MANILA — The Philippine central bank kept its policy rate at a record low on Thursday, maintaining support for the economy while uncertainty looms around the new Omicron variant but adding that the inflation environment remains “manageable.”

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility at 2.0%, as expected by all 22 economists in a Reuters poll, at its last policy meeting this year.

The BSP also kept rates on its overnight deposit and lending facilities at 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively.