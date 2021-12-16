Article content

LONDON — The spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has hammered British hospitality and travel companies this month, sending private sector growth to a 10-month low, a survey showed ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England policy announcement.

The preliminary “flash” IHS Markit/CIPS UK Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) sank to 53.2 in December from 57.6 in November.

While still above the 50 dividing line between growth and contraction, a Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a much stronger reading of 56.4.