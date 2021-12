Meta FB The social media giant announced Wednesday that it is expanding its bug bounty program — which offers rewards for helping identify and fix vulnerabilities in its apps — to include scraping, in a moveis calling an “industry first” to address an “internet-wide” challenge.

Scraping is typically an automated process of extracting large amounts of data from websites. Even when this data is publicly available online, such as a username, it can potentially still be exploited by bad actors if it’s lumped together with other personal information such as birthdates, email addresses and location. For that reason, many websites, including Meta’s platforms, say they prohibit or limit scraping, although those rules aren’t always followed.

The announcement follows a PR debacle earlier this year in which the personal information of nearly half a billion Facebook users — including phone numbers, email addresses and relationship statuses — were posted to a website used by hackers. Facebook said at the time that the data had been previously scraped in 2019 and the issue was fixed that year, but the release of the information caused renewed concern about the practice.

Rachel Tobac , an ethical hacker and CEO of SocialProof Security, told CNN in April that bad actors can use such data to carry out social engineering attacks, where they use knowledge of personal details to convince people to hand over other, more problematic information, such as credit card numbers.