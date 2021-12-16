“She chose fraud over business failure. She chose to be dishonest with investors and with patients,” prosecutor Jeffrey Schenk said in his closing remarks. He noted that the decision was not only “callous” but criminal.

The closing arguments cap off a high-profile trial that has gone on for more than three months. During its case, the prosecution called 29 witnesses including former Theranos employees, scientists, investors and even a former Secretary of Defense as it sought to illustrate how Theranos’ technology fell far short of its claims as well as how it overstated its financials, misled investors about partnerships and leveraged the media to perpetuate its claims, all while pinning Holmes at the center of it all.

The government makes its final case

In his closing argument, Schenk launched into a presentation with each of the government’s witnesses in the order they testified, featuring photos and excerpts of their testimonies. He explained to jurors that while some of the third parties that jurors have heard about through the trial, such as Walgreens, Safeway and Department of Defense, are not victims tied to the charges, the “false statements” made to each are relevant because “you begin to see the scheme going on … it is all the same scheme.”