The development was shared with Apple employees in an email from CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Apple (AAPL) confirmed details of the email to CNN Business.
The Silicon Valley giant’s move comes amid a rise in Covid-19 cases and concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant. Earlier this week, Apple reinstated a mask mandate at all of its US stores and is reportedly also closing some of them because of a surge in cases.
Several companies including Google (GOOGL), Lyft (LYFT), Uber (UBER) and Amazon (AMZN) have also pushed back their reopening dates multiple times as uncertainty around the pandemic continues.