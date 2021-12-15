Article content

Turkey’s lira dropped to near record lows, while other emerging market stocks and currencies also fell on Wednesday as investors feared the Federal Reserve might take a more hawkish stance than previously expected when it meets later in the day.

MSCI’s index of emerging market (EM) stocks fell by 0.5%, while currencies fell 0.1% ahead of the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to outline its plans for tightening policy and hiking interest rates next year, which is likely to pressure EM assets.