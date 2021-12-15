Leading Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of the 37 Model 3 cars in its fleet after an accident on Saturday involving one of its drivers in which one person was killed and 20 injured.

Three people are in serious condition, according to a person close to the investigation.

“There are no elements that would lead one to believe it was tied to a technical problem,” Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told RMC radio.

The minister said he had spoken with the chief executive of Tesla Europe who told him there had been no safety alerts about the Model 3.