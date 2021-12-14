Article content OTTAWA — The Canadian government on Tuesday cut its deficit forecast for the current fiscal year, citing higher tax revenues and less emergency aid spending, while earmarking new funds to fight the Omicron coronavirus variant. In a fiscal update, the finance ministry forecast the deficit would be C$144.5 billion in fiscal 2021/22, down 6.6% from the C$154.7 billion forecast in April. “There is some spending that we didn’t know we would need to undertake when we presented the budget,” said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Article content “But the reality is also the performance of the economy has been more robust than we forecast. The economy is stronger.” In the update, coming as employment returns to pre-pandemic levels and inflation is near a two-decade high, the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave few details on a campaign promise of C$78 billion ($60.7 billion) in fresh spending on everything from new housing to electrical vehicle rebates. “This is not the master plan for the Canadian economy going forward. That will be in the budget,” Freeland told reporters in an appearance that was hastily switched to virtual after two of her staffers tested positive for COVID-19. The government pledged C$4.5 billion toward the potential cost of responding to the Omicron variant, along with C$5 billion to help British Columbia recover from floods last month that destroyed roads and crippled rail access to a key port.