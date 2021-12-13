In an interview over the weekend with Axios on HBO, Bosworth said it is not up to Meta to stifle the views of individuals who wish to express themselves by sharing their beliefs.

“The individual humans are the ones who choose to believe or not believe a thing; they’re the ones that choose to share or not to share a thing,” Bosworth told Axios’s Ina Fried in a snippet of the interview

Pressed further on vaccine hesitancy and whether Meta may be contributing to it despite its efforts to provide authoritative information, Bosworth argued that in a democracy where people are free to speak their minds, people can choose to seek out whatever information they prefer.

“You have an issue with those people,” said Bosworth, according to Axios. “You don’t have an issue with Facebook. You can’t put that on me.”