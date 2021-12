That tweet has since been deleted. Along with the tweet, a possible scam link was also attached.

Modi has more than 70 million followers on Twitter — among the most of any world leader.

India does not recognize Bitcoin as legal tender.

In September, El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender and last month, the country’s president Nayib Bukele said he planned to build the world’s first “Bitcoin City ” — funded initially by Bitcoin-backed bonds.

India has even recently entertained the idea of a ban on crypto . Last month, Modi’s government said that it was preparing to introduce a bill that would “prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India.” But the description of the bill also says it would allow for “certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.”