LONDON — Britain faces a “tidal wave” of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and two vaccine doses will not be enough to contain it, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Sunday, as he accelerated the booster rollout program.

Speaking hours after government scientists lifted the COVID alert level to 4 on a 5-point scale, Johnson said the booster program must go faster because scientists did not yet know if Omicron was less severe than other variants.

“A tidal wave of Omicron is coming,” Johnson said in a televised statement on Sunday evening. “And I’m afraid it is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need.”