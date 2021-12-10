Amazon AMZN said it “strongly disagreed” with the Italian regulator’s decision and would appeal.

Global regulatory scrutiny of tech giants has been increasing after a string of scandals over privacy and misinformation, as well as complaints from some businesses that they abuse their market power. As well as Amazon, Alphabet's Google and Facebook have drawn heightened scrutiny in Europe.

Italy’s watchdog said in a statement that Amazon had leveraged its dominant position in the Italian market for intermediation services on marketplaces to favor the adoption of its own logistics service — Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) — by sellers active on Amazon.it.

The authority said Amazon tied the use of FBA access to a set of exclusive benefits, including the Prime label, that help increase visibility and boost sales on Amazon.it.