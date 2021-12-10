During his testimony, Mosseri said Instagram is planning to bring back a version of its news feed that would give users the option to sort media chronologically rather than ranked according to the platform’s algorithm, potentially addressing concerns over how algorithms push users into harmful rabbit holes. The company has been working on the feature “for months” and plans to roll it out in the first quarter of next year, Mosseri said

Mosseri also acknowledged the need for updated regulations to keep people safe online as well as the need for more parental and user tools on the platform.

“Specifically, we believe there should be an industry body that will determine best practices” for social media companies to verify user ages, cater to different age groups and provide parental controls, he said, adding that the body “should receive input from civil society, from parents, and from regulators.”

Mosseri declined to explicitly commit to suggestions for an “independent” body that is not led by Big Tech, but he agreed it is important for regulatory standards to apply to social media when it comes to young people.