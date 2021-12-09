More than a quarter of Amazon search results are sponsored by third parties and not adequately labeled to make that obvious to the average user, according to the complaint, which was filed by The Strategic Organizing Center (SOC), a coalition of US labor unions. Researchers at SOC, who analyzed more than 130,000 search results, allege that Amazon was in violation of all FTC guidelines for identifying online ads in search results, the complaint said.

“It’s really the combination of how often the advertisements on Amazon platforms are deceptive, together with how prevalent the ads are among all of its search pages, that really calls into question for us whether Amazon’s entire search platform itself is deceptive,” SOC research director Joan Moriarty told CNN Business.

In a statement to CNN Business, an Amazon spokesperson called the SOC’s report “incorrect” and said it “misstates FTC guidance.” The spokesperson added: “Ads in Amazon’s store always include a clear and prominent ‘sponsored’ label, implemented in accordance with FTC guidelines.”

“We design our store to help customers discover products we think may best meet their needs — sponsored ads is one of the ways to help them find products they may be interested in,” the spokesperson said.