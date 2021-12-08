Two co-chief executives, instead of three, will lead the South Korean firm as it pivots on the two business pillars of chips and consumer devices, including smartphones , to help lead the next phase of growth and boost competitiveness.

Samsung SSNLF , whose Galaxy flagship brand helped it become the world’s biggest smartphone maker by volume, is seeking to revive slowing mobile growth, whose profit contribution shrank to 21% last quarter from nearly 70% at its peak in early 2010s.

Instead, its component business, led by chips, has become the most profitable, helped by a boom in data storage and a recent shortage of global semiconductor supplies. The business generated nearly three-quarters of Samsung’s 15.8 trillion won ($13.4 billion) operating profit last quarter.

Samsung said Han Jong-hee, the head of visual display business, will become a co-CEO, leading the newly merged division spanning mobile and consumer electronics as well as continuing to lead the television business. Han has risen through the ranks in Samsung’s visual display business, without experience in mobile.