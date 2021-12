Mosseri is the most high-profile figure from Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, to testify before members of Congress since Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked hundreds of internal documents. Some of those documents showed the company knew how Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teenage girls.

“After bombshell reports about Instagram’s toxic impacts, we want to hear straight from the company’s leadership why it uses powerful algorithms that push poisonous content to children driving them down rabbit holes to dark places, and what it will do to make its platform safer,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who chairs the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security, said in a statement. Blumenthal previously called on Mosseri or Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify about Instagram’s impact on kids.

Mosseri will argue the platform has long worked to safeguard the well-being of its teen users and show support for government regulation of social media as it relates to children, according to his prepared remarks.

“In addition to making sure young people are safe on Instagram, we believe it’s important to support young people who are struggling with mental health and well-being,” Mosseri said in the prepared remarks. “Sometimes young people come to Instagram dealing with hard things in their lives. I believe Instagram can help many of them in those moments.”