European stocks inched higher on Wednesday after marking their strongest two-day gain in more than a year, with defensive stocks in the lead as investors weighed the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the Omicron coronavirus variant.

After jumping 3.8% over the past two days, the region-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% in morning trade.

Frankfurt-listed shares of BioNTech , which makes COVID-19 vaccines with Pfizer, fell 6.3% after a study showed that the Omicron variant can partially evade protection from two doses of their vaccine.