Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, it is the intention of the parties to sign a definitive agreement to complete the approved transaction with the TSX Venture exchange within 30 days. Conditions precedent to signing of a definitive agreement include, both parties submitting to and completing due diligence investigations; both parties obtaining any shareholder approval required, and; MoneyLine providing the two most recent fiscal years of audited financial statements.

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Foodtech International Inc. (TSXV: FTI) (“FTI” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company has signed a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) to acquire MoneyLine Sports Inc. (“MoneyLine”), based in Ontario, with its US subsidiaries, in an equity transaction.

Article content

MoneyLine is a SaaS (Software as a Service) technology company, focused on developing licensed, digital streaming content and tools for the growing land-based and online gaming sector, through blockchain applications.

