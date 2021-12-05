I would really like to keep score on how many of these lost Christmas songs I have collected for you that you actually recognize. Added up together it is a CRAZY collection. I did my best to bring some sense to music that spans exactly 600 years. Yep – from 1420 to 2020 – we celebrate this season.
It is exactly one year later and we return to the Christmas season. A year of firsts. And all thanks to the good people at WPVMFM in Asheville, NC. My show on WPVM FM (Asheville, NC) started my “career” in radio and I will be forever grateful to Jim Navé, Davyne and Herb. And also to Eitan Battat who started WERB in April and has been like a brother to me. These people have been instrumental in making my first year in radio simply amazing!
Or click below to listen to the full show as aired on WPVM FM 103.7 Asheville, NC. Recapturing the Christmas Music of Old.
Show Playlist
|Introduction by PJDJ
|PJDJ
|1965
|This is That Time of the Year
|Jack Jones
|1967
|Shepherd’s Pipe Carol
|Bryn Terfel
|2014
|Wexford Carol
|Julie Andrews
|1966
|The Czech Christmas Mass (Opening)
|Jakub Jan Ryba
|1796
|Per Il Sentissimo Natale
|Manfredini
|1718
|I Saw Three Ships
|Julie Andrews
|1967
|Merry Christmas Baby
|Lou Rawls
|2000
|This Christmas
|Mary J. Blige
|2013
|The First Snowfall / Let it Snow
|Karen Carpenter
|1982
|Sleigh Ride
|Ella Fitzgerald
|1960
|Alleluia
|Mikoloj Radomski
|1420
|The Czech Christmas Mass (Credo)
|Jakub Jan Ryba
|1796
|Carol of the Bells
|The Bird and the Bee
|2007
|What Child is This
|Vanessa Williams
|1996
|The Czech Christmas Mass (Conclusion)
|Jakub Jan Ryba
|1796
|New York Holiday
|Josh Rouse
|2019
Recapturing the Christmas Music of Old
More Posts for Show: Lester the Nightfly