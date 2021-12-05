I would really like to keep score on how many of these lost Christmas songs I have collected for you that you actually recognize. Added up together it is a CRAZY collection. I did my best to bring some sense to music that spans exactly 600 years. Yep – from 1420 to 2020 – we celebrate this season.

It is exactly one year later and we return to the Christmas season. A year of firsts. And all thanks to the good people at WPVMFM in Asheville, NC. My show on WPVM FM (Asheville, NC) started my “career” in radio and I will be forever grateful to Jim Navé, Davyne and Herb. And also to Eitan Battat who started WERB in April and has been like a brother to me. These people have been instrumental in making my first year in radio simply amazing!

Or click below to listen to the full show as aired on WPVM FM 103.7 Asheville, NC.

Show Playlist

Introduction by PJDJ PJDJ 1965 This is That Time of the Year Jack Jones 1967 Shepherd’s Pipe Carol Bryn Terfel 2014 Wexford Carol Julie Andrews 1966 The Czech Christmas Mass (Opening) Jakub Jan Ryba 1796 Per Il Sentissimo Natale Manfredini 1718 I Saw Three Ships Julie Andrews 1967 Merry Christmas Baby Lou Rawls 2000 This Christmas Mary J. Blige 2013 The First Snowfall / Let it Snow Karen Carpenter 1982 Sleigh Ride Ella Fitzgerald 1960 Alleluia Mikoloj Radomski 1420 The Czech Christmas Mass (Credo) Jakub Jan Ryba 1796 Carol of the Bells The Bird and the Bee 2007 What Child is This Vanessa Williams 1996 The Czech Christmas Mass (Conclusion) Jakub Jan Ryba 1796 New York Holiday Josh Rouse 2019

