Block will represent the corporate parent of, which will remain the name of the business that provides software and services to sellers.

“We built the Square brand for our Seller business, which is where it belongs,” Dorsey said in a statement. “Block is a new name, but our purpose of economic empowerment remains the same.”

There is one other name change, however. “Square Crypto, a separate initiative of the company dedicated to advancing Bitcoin, will change its name to Spiral,” the company said in its statement.

Square’s Twitter account (which will now move to the handle @blocks), appeared to poke fun at Facebook’s change in a post on Monday.

“Not to get all meta on you… but we’re going to!” the @Square handle said before announcing its new name and a host of meanings it ascribes to that new name.