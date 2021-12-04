In total, Meta said it had identified and removed 41 Facebook accounts, four Instagram accounts, and five Facebook groups linked to the Belarusian KGB.

CNN is reaching out to the Belarusian KGB for comment.

Notably, Meta also found a separate network that originated in Poland and included fake personas posing as migrants from the Middle East trying to dissuade people from entering the European Union.

“These fake personas claimed to be sharing their own negative experiences of trying to get from Belarus to Poland and posted about migrants’ difficult lives in Europe. They also posted about Poland’s strict anti-migrant policies and anti-migrant Neo-Nazi activity in Poland,” the company said.

Meta did not say who specifically was behind the network of accounts, only saying it originated in Poland. The network included 31 Facebook accounts, four Instagram accounts and four Facebook groups, the company said.