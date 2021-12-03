The lawsuit threatens to scuttle the world’s biggest ever semiconductor merger, which had already been the subject of regulatory scrutiny abroad.

“We will continue to work to demonstrate that this transaction will benefit the industry and promote competition,” an Nvidia spokesperson said in a statement. “Nvidia is committed to preserving Arm’s open licensing model and ensuring that its IP is available to all interested licensees, current and future.”

Arm and SoftBank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The FTC said Thursday that it “cooperated closely with … competition agencies in the European Union, United Kingdom, Japan, and South Korea.” The trial is expected to begin on August 9 next year, according to the agency.

The FTC is expected to take a tougher stance on antitrust and competition violations, particularly in the tech industry, under its recently appointed chair and noted Big Tech critic Lina Khan. Earlier this year, the agency rolled back a set of restrictions on how its officials could bring cases against antitrust violators, potentially making it easier to go after companies such as

Arm designs chips used by Apple and other major smartphone makers. The firm is based in Cambridge and is known as one of Britain’s most successful tech companies.