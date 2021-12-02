Meta FB The San Francisco-based company has partnered withto launch a ride booking ability via its WhatsApp service in India, the two tech firms said in a statement on Thursday.

The integration — the first of its kind for the ride-hailing giant — will allow people to book an Uber ride without having to download the company’s app. Everything from user registration and ride-booking to getting a trip receipt will be managed within the WhatsApp chat interface.

The service is being rolled out first in the northern city of Lucknow, and will be expanded to other Indian cities soon, the statement added.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for all Indians to take an Uber trip, and to do that we need to meet them on platforms they are comfortable with,” said Nandini Maheshwari, senior director of business development for Uber APAC, in the statement.